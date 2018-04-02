General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of GMO stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. General Moly has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Moly, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of General Moly worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

