General Motors (GM) Holdings Cut by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,013,770 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of General Motors worth $105,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, Director Retiree Medical Benefits T. Uaw sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Reuss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,510.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,289,848 shares of company stock worth $1,600,694,061 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50,986.58, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $34.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

