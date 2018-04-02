Pivotal Research Analysts Give Genesco (GCO) a $46.00 Price Target

Pivotal Research set a $46.00 target price on Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Genesco to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GCO opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.47, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genesco has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. Genesco’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,777,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Genesco by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

