Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Genesco (NYSE:GCO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0826168177526 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of GCO opened at $40.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $808.47, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. Genesco has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

