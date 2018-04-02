Genesco Inc. (GCO) Receives $39.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE GCO traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.15. 243,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $808.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Genesco has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,811,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,777,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genesco by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genesco by 373.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 148,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

