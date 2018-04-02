Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 73,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 123,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,412.72, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.56.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo set a $3.00 price target on shares of Genworth Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

