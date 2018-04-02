Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 423,024 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,006,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,024 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Philip Morris International worth $1,687,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 55,605 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154,391.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

