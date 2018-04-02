Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Uniti Group worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 173,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16,667.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Uniti Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $2,856.42, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 95.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on Uniti Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

