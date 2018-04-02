Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Barnes Group worth $26,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 156.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,284.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,188.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.77 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.06 per share, with a total value of $80,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $107,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on B shares. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

