Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Telus (TU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Telus worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Telus by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,707,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395,739 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Telus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,515,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,319 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telus by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 184,170 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Telus by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,394,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 247,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telus by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 312,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Telus stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Telus has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $20,920.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Telus had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Telus’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Telus will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Telus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities upgraded Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About Telus

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

