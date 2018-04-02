Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.14 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Worthington Industries worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,391,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 146,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOR stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2,643.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.14). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $332,151.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

