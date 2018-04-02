Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.26 Million Position in Loxo Oncology (LOXO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Loxo Oncology worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 195.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,323,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,778,159.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,146 shares of company stock worth $7,731,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $115.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,465.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.37. Loxo Oncology has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $135.74.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Loxo Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Loxo Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Loxo Oncology Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

