Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in RingCentral (RNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RingCentral worth $25,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RingCentral to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $476,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,583,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 52,509 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $3,363,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $12,100,608. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $63.50 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

