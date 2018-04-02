Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,444 Shares of Dexcom (DXCM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Dexcom worth $45,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dexcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dexcom during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 36,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dexcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

In other news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of Dexcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $568,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,552,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,638 shares of Dexcom stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $92,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $74.16 on Monday. Dexcom has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $6,451.70, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. equities research analysts forecast that Dexcom will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dexcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Dexcom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dexcom from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

