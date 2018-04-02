Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Umpqua worth $47,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.41 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4,719.60, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $124,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

