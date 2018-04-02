Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of Echostar Co. (SATS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Echostar worth $25,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Echostar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Echostar by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,024,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,856,000 after acquiring an additional 350,961 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at $56,162,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Echostar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Echostar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Echostar from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Echostar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Echostar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Echostar stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,057.11, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $506.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.33 million. Echostar had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rayner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $235,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Ortolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $298,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,920 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

