Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $46,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,044.68, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $289.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In related news, EVP Nelson Knight purchased 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,830.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,052,157 shares in the company, valued at $171,891,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 5, 2017, the Company owned 239 hotels, with more than 30,300 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

