RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $47,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $19.44 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3,399.03, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.14 million. equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

