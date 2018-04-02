Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £1,344.06 ($1,856.95).

Shares of LON HLCL remained flat at $GBX 323 ($4.46) during mid-day trading on Monday. Helical PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386.50 ($5.34).

Get Helical alerts:

HLCL has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.25) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Monday, January 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.90) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Helical from GBX 375 ($5.18) to GBX 390 ($5.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Helical PLC (HLCL) Insider Buys £1,344.06 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/gerald-a-kaye-acquires-393-shares-of-helical-plc-hlcl-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Helical

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.