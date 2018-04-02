Gerald Wilfred Schwartz Buys 5,000 Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG) Stock

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.29 per share, with a total value of C$96,450.00.

Gerald Wilfred Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$19,470.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 1,100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.31 per share, with a total value of C$21,241.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 2,100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.27 per share, with a total value of C$40,467.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 3,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.03 per share, with a total value of C$60,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 3,800 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$72,124.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 600 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.84 per share, with a total value of C$11,304.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 5,300 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$100,382.00.

Shares of IDG traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.25.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$433.27 million during the quarter.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc is a Canada-based book, gift and toy retailer. The Company operates stores in approximately 10 provinces and a territory in Canada, and offers online sales through its indigo.ca Website. It operates approximately 90 superstores under the banners Chapters and Indigo, and approximately 120 small format stores under the banners Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks and The Book Company.

