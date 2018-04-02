Geron (GERN) Issues Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 2,621.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

GERN stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $682.78, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

