Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GERN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Geron has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Geron stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.78, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.77. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 2,621.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Geron by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Geron by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 286,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Geron by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 222,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

