Gifto One Day Trading Volume Hits $869,456.00 (CRYPTO:GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002518 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $47.11 million and approximately $869,456.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00690468 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00160648 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029645 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,840,639 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

