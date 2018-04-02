Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gildan Activewear earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 48.1057433932527 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 435,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,157. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $6,332.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,960,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

