Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Lessened by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $4,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,587,766.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,934 shares of company stock worth $34,979,151. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98,297.25, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.19 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

