Gillian Tans Sells 295 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,190.01, for a total transaction of $646,052.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gillian Tans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booking alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Gillian Tans sold 123 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,850.86, for a total transaction of $227,655.78.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,930.71, for a total transaction of $235,546.62.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,080.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $100,459.95, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. Booking had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Booking to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,975.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,065.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gillian Tans Sells 295 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/gillian-tans-sells-295-shares-of-booking-holdings-inc-bkng-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.