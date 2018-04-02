Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,005,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,346,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $307,208.28, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

