Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director James M. English sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $205,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. 226,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,243.36, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of January 26, 2018, it provided banking services from 146 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

