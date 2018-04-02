Gladius Token Hits One Day Volume of $147,143.00 (GLA)

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Gladius Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $147,143.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gladius Token token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005473 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Gladius Token has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00696499 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00180289 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038246 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029562 BTC.

About Gladius Token

Gladius Token was first traded on October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gladiusio. Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio. The official website for Gladius Token is gladius.io.

Buying and Selling Gladius Token

Gladius Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy Gladius Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gladius Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gladius Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

