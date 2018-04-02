GlassCoin Price Reaches $0.0653 on Top Exchanges (GLS)

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. GlassCoin has a market cap of $185,675.00 and $187.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlassCoin has traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GlassCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GlassCoin Profile

GLS is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,475,693 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,961 coins. The official website for GlassCoin is glasscoin.io. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlassCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlassCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

