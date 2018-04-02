GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Upgraded to “Equal” at Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,400 ($19.34) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,300 ($17.96). Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($26.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($18.38) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 1,775 ($24.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,541.82 ($21.30).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,394 ($19.26) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.83).

In other news, insider Victoria Whyte sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($18.06), for a total value of £59,390.08 ($82,053.16). Also, insider Sir Roy Anderson acquired 562 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($17.66) per share, with a total value of £7,182.36 ($9,923.13). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 591 shares of company stock valued at $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

