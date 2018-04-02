GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.04 to $35.85 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.77.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $96,871.49, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 130.63%. analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 34.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

