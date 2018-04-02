Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Cedar Fair Entertainment worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Ouimet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $129,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,357.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew A. Ouimet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 231,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,625,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $63.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02. Cedar Fair Entertainment has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,600.53, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Cedar Fair Entertainment had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 1,855.11%. Cedar Fair Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair Entertainment will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Cedar Fair Entertainment’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

