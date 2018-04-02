Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.13.

In related news, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $72,852.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Graf bought 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,838.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RE opened at $256.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,488.47, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $208.81 and a 12-month high of $277.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

