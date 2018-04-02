Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,165 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $49,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,091.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $65.47 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $64,924.38, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/glenmede-trust-co-na-has-49-96-million-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-updated-updated.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.