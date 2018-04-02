Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) by 56,266.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $111,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill set a $235.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

ESS stock opened at $240.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15,894.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $214.03 and a twelve month high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

