VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 246.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,610,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $23.87 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

