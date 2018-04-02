Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $165,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 485,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $50,989,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,782 shares of company stock valued at $66,773,580 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Compass Point raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.52 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $95.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46,596.03, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.23). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/glenmede-trust-co-na-reduces-holdings-in-capital-one-financial-corp-cof-updated.html.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.