Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,304 Shares of 3M (MMM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of 3M worth $148,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after buying an additional 521,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,309,000 after buying an additional 332,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,619,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,599,000 after buying an additional 318,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,391,000 after buying an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup set a $284.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $219.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130,724.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a one year low of $188.62 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

In other news, insider Hak Cheol Shin sold 8,385 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,689,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

