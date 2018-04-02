Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Receives $75.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBT. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $158,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,926.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Radovich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,352. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. 156,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,277. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), as well as in evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of voxelotor in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

