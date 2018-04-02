Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.81 Million

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $5,251.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Currency Reserve alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00204987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048054 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000677 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 103,966,819 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is www.globalcurrencycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success. Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all. Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme. “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Currency Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Currency Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.