Abry Partners Vii Co-Investmen Sells 25,046 Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Stock

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) major shareholder Abry Partners Vii Co-Investmen sold 25,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $133.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.68.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

