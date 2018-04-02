Comparing Global Power Equipment Gr (GLPW) and The Competition

Global Power Equipment Gr (OTCMKTS: GLPW) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Fabricated plate work (boiler shop)” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Global Power Equipment Gr to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Fabricated plate work (boiler shop)” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of shares of all “Fabricated plate work (boiler shop)” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Power Equipment Gr has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Power Equipment Gr’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Power Equipment Gr and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Power Equipment Gr $418.59 million -$43.61 million N/A Global Power Equipment Gr Competitors $856.88 million $47.68 million 35.53

Global Power Equipment Gr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Power Equipment Gr and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Power Equipment Gr 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Power Equipment Gr Competitors 29 156 196 6 2.46

As a group, “Fabricated plate work (boiler shop)” companies have a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Global Power Equipment Gr’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Power Equipment Gr has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Global Power Equipment Gr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Power Equipment Gr -17.83% -89.23% -26.71% Global Power Equipment Gr Competitors 1.61% -14.56% -3.93%

Summary

Global Power Equipment Gr competitors beat Global Power Equipment Gr on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Global Power Equipment Gr Company Profile

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. provides custom-engineered solutions, and modification and maintenance services for customers in the energy and industrial markets worldwide. Its Mechanical Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, installs, commissions, and services filter houses, inlet and exhaust systems, diverter dampers, selective catalytic reduction systems, auxiliary control skids and enclosures, expansion joints, air filtration elements, and retrofit and upgrade solutions for power generation markets. This segment also provides precision and replacement parts, filter elements, and aftermarket retrofit equipment. Its principal customers include utility-scale gas turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), owner/operators, and electric utilities, as well as engineering, procurement, and contractor (EPC) firms. The company's Electrical Solutions segment focuses on the custom engineering and manufacture of integrated control house systems, engine generator packages and enclosures, industrial tanks, and custom-engineered equipment skids for the energy, oil and gas, digital data storage, and electrical industries. This segment's principal customers comprise turbine and reciprocating engine OEMs, switchgear and drive OEMs, backup and distributed power providers, oil and gas midstream and downstream owner/operators, electric utilities, and EPC firms. Its Services segment provides nuclear power plant modification, maintenance, and construction services; fossil fuel, industrial gas, liquefied natural gas, and petrochemical operations modification and construction services; industrial painting and coating services; insulation services; asbestos and lead abatement services; and roofing system services. Global Power Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

