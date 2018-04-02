Glu Mobile (GLUU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Glu Mobile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9535554012753 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.66. 1,062,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.89, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.37. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.51 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 34.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

In other news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

