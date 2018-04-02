Cabot Energy (LON:CAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 10

Cabot Energy (LON:CAB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at GMP Securities from GBX 8 ($0.11) to GBX 10 ($0.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. GMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:CAB opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Cabot Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Get Cabot Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Talbot Morgan acquired 111,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,551.45 ($7,669.87).

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/gmp-securities-raises-cabot-energy-cab-price-target-to-gbx-10-updated-updated.html.

Cabot Energy Company Profile

Cabot Energy Plc, formerly Northern Petroleum Plc, is an oil and gas exploration, and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of oil and gas assets. Its geographical segments are Canada, Italy, French Guiana, the United Kingdom and others, including Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.