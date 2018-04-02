GMS Inc (GMS) Insider Sells $398,375.00 in Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $398,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,713.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GMS traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,485. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,253.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on GMS to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $41.00 target price on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of GMS by 213.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

