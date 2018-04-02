Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Godaddy (GDDY)

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Godaddy to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10,314.44, a PE ratio of 191.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.47 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CMO Barbara J. Rechterman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $862,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,987.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,683,920 shares of company stock valued at $808,579,114 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 10,297.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

