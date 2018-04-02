Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Gogo Inflight Internet stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.46, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22. Gogo Inflight Internet has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Gogo Inflight Internet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inflight Internet will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo Inflight Internet news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Billings Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 432,667 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,757,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,682,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,603,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

