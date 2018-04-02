Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo Inflight Internet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.36). Gogo Inflight Internet posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo Inflight Internet will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo Inflight Internet.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,682,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 69,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $767.70, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22. Gogo Inflight Internet has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Gogo Inflight Internet Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

