Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $8.22

Shares of Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 741787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Gogo Inflight Internet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.46, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. Gogo Inflight Internet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inflight Internet will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $932,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo Inflight Internet during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 1,198.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 115,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 125,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo Inflight Internet during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $8.22” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/gogo-inflight-internet-gogo-sets-new-12-month-high-and-low-at-8-22.html.

Gogo Inflight Internet Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Inflight Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo Inflight Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.